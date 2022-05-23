SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were struck by a car Monday evening in South Salt Lake.

Police say a GMC truck was turning northbound when it struck a Volvo. The Volvo was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck a woman, her one-year-old, and a man who were standing on the sidewalk attempting to cross.

Officials say all “injured parties” are being transported to a local hospital.

It is unknown who was injured and how severe the injuries are at this time.

3300 S is closed between Main Street and West Temple as crews investigate the crash.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 3300 S West Temple by taking an alternate route.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.