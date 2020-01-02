Mohave County Sheriff’s Office can now accept 911 emergency text messages from certain cities

MOHAVE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced that it can receive 911 emergency text messages to their dispatch center from certain areas in the county.

Lake Havasu City can already text emergency messages to 911, while Kingman and Bullhead do not yet have the capability. Text to 911 offers opportunities to citizens who are hard of hearing, deaf, or speech-impaired, as these individuals may struggle to communicate to dispatchers verbally.

Text to 911 can also be helpful in domestic violence situations, if a crime is in progress, or if a caller is injured and unable to speak.

Callers can use this service by texting 911 in the “to” field and should include a brief explanation of the situation and the location of the emergency, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

