Mobile mammogram unit brings the clinic to you

TAYLORSVILLE (ABC4 News) – Intermountain Healthcare launched a mobile mammography unit Friday aimed at dramatically increasing Utah women’s access to breast cancer screenings.

Utah consistently ranks near the last in the country in the number of women who take advantage of pre-cancer screenings like mammograms, though 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lives.

Doctors say early diagnosis is the key because in its early stages, breast cancer is completely treatable.

The new mobile mammography unit aims to screen 20,000 women per year by bringing the technology to the women who may not be able to get to a clinic.

To schedule an appointment or to bring the big pink clinic to your organization, click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: