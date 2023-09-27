MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews responded to reports of a rollover incident in Moab on Wednesday morning, September 27, where a vehicle was completely engulfed by flames.

According to a Facebook post by Moab Valley Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the single-vehicle rollover at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Crescent Junction.

(Courtesy of Moab Valley Fire Department)

Upon arriving at the scene, the department says that they found the vehicle resting on its roof which was fully engulfed by fire.

Moab Valley Fire says that the driver was able to self-extricate before the flames spread to the passenger compartment. Once help arrived, medical crews transported the driver of the vehicle to a local hospital for care.

Fire crews were reportedly able to extinguish the vehicle, overhaul the area, and clear the scene within about an hour.

No further information on the incident has been provided at this time.