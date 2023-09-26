MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — The City of Moab will be shutting down a main water line in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in order to replace equipment in the area.

The Moab Water Department said the main line located at 300 South and 400 East will be shut down and residents in the area will be affected. Water service to the residential neighborhood in the area will be interrupted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Properties in a Moab neighborhood affected by a planned water outage on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023 (Courtesy of City of Moab)

Customers in the area can expect to see little to no water pressure while the main line is shut down. Once water is restored, Moab Water Department warned residents that affected properties could see discoloration or air in the water for some time. Residents are advised to run taps until the water clears.

Crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant in the area.

The City of Moab also reminds drivers to drive slowly and carefully in the construction zone while crews are working.