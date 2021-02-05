Moab Easter Jeep Safari back on, hindering ordinance expected to be amended

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A popular Moab event is back on after organizers announced it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Red Rock 4 Wheelers announced the Moab Easter Jeep Safari 2021 was cancelled, citing the State of Utah’s Health order in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the current order, groups of more than 250 people are not allowed to assemble.

The Red Rock 4 Wheelers went on to say that if there is a downward trend in COVID-19 activity in Grand County, the county could move into the moderate level, which would limit group activity to 1,000.

“In a meeting with the Grand County administrator and Grand County Attorney to review the ordinance, it was determined that there was no wiggle room to the limits,” the Red Rock 4 Wheelers said.

As of Thursday, Feb. 4, the Red Rock 4 Wheelers say the safari is back on.

“Earlier this afternoon Grand County administrator, Chris Baird, and Mike Kelso, President [of the] Red Rock 4 Wheelers had a conversation, wherein the county administrator assured the President of RR4W that the county ordinance that was hindering the Easter Jeep Safari event would be amended by the 16th of this month. Which would allow the event to [proceed]!” the group says on their website.

According to the Red Rock 4 Wheelers, Grand County administrator Baird “has requested that EJS attendees, RR4W members, and the 4-wheeling community send letters to the county commission in support of the amendment to the ordinance.”

For more information on the Easter Jeep Safari, visit the Red Rock 4 Wheelers website.