Moab Easter Jeep Safari 2021 canceled

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – The Moab Easter Jeep Safari 2021 has been canceled.

The Red Rock 4 Wheelers announced the cancellation on Wednesday, February 4, citing the State of Utah’s Health order in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the current order, groups of more than 250 people are not allowed to assemble.

The Red Rock 4 Wheelers go on to say that if there is a downward trend in COVID-19 activity in Grand County, the county could move into the moderate level, which would limit group activity to 1,000.

“In a meeting with the Grand County administrator and Grand County Attorney to review the ordinance, it was determined that there was no wiggle room to the limits,” the Red Rock 4 Wheelers say. “Because of the uncertainty of the risk level at Safari time, it was determined that the prudent course of action was to cancel the event. We are making the announcement at this time in order for people to make alternate plans in a timely manner. Thank you for your support!”

According to the Red Rock 4 Wheelers, the Jeep Safari starting in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce.

The Easter Jeep Safari developed over the years into the event it is today. Event goers have access to numerous Moab trails over a week, with “Big Saturday” serving as the culmination of the even on the Saturday of Easter weekend.

As the club has transformed, their website says they offer the Labor Day Camp Out, trails of the month, other club outings, and cleaning up and marking the trails.