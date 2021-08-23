Moab City Police ‘not involved’ in homicide investigation, share message with community

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – After the deaths of two women near Moab, Utah, police are responding to the community. Because of the ongoing investigation, police say little can be said.

On August 18, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two women found dead in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road. The women were later identified as 38-year-old Crystal Turner and 24-year-old Kylen Schulte, who were recently married. Both died as a result of gunshot wounds, authorities share.

ABC4 spoke with Cindy Sue Hunter, a Moab resident who often shopped at the food cooperative where Schulte worked. Hunter describes her as “one of the sweetest, most beautiful people I ever met.” When the couple had not been heard from for three days, Hunter says Schulte’s father, who lives in Montana, called her.

“He said ‘I just found out that there was a creeper dude that they were scared of. That they needed to move their camp’,” Hunter tells ABC4.com. “All of a sudden I had such a sense of urgency.” Hunter eventually found their campsite on Wednesday and was on the phone with Kylen’s father as she searched the area.

“Then I saw her body and I turned away,” Hunter said. “I think something inside me didn’t want to acknowledge what I had seen so I was looking at the beauty of the creek and everything and talking to the father the whole time and I turned around again to make myself see and it was her.”

A candlelight vigil was held over the weekend for the couple.

Now, the Moab City Police are responding to the incident – mostly to say they cannot release much.

“All of us at the Moab City Police Department are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck. We understand that our community has questions and that many of you don’t feel safe given the terrible circumstances of this crime,” Moab City Police say. “Please understand, this is an active investigation being led by detectives with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. All active investigations are sensitive, and the premature or inappropriate release of information can have devastating results – including making it difficult or impossible to successfully prosecute the case.”

If you have any tips that could aid in the investigation, Moab City Police say to contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115.

“We extend sincere condolences to Kylen and Crystal’s families and friends. Our hearts and thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”