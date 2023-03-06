FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Since opening the doors to its first Utah location in Bountiful back in 2008, Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food has been a popular dining destination for Utahns and visitors alike, prompting many to call for even more locations.

After 15 years of strong support, the Hawaiian-inspired concept is building its roots even more in the community with the grand opening of its newest Farmington restaurant in early March 2023.

This newly announced Farmington restaurant will be located at 1076 W. Park Lane, Ste. 100. It will feature a fresh design that includes updated signage, branding, artwork, and themed dining space.

The official grand opening will be at 10:30 a.m. on March 11.

For those who’d like to get in even sooner, a special Friends and ‘Ohana Day on March 10 will be offering guests a free Mini Plate during dinner hours from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. That one-day offer is valid on all dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout orders.

Even more, Mo’ Bettahs will be hosting an influencer night on March 9, which will feature a tour of the store, a word from Mo’ Bettahs founders, and a private tasting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All of the grand opening celebrations will conclude on March 13 with a “Buy One, Get One Mini Plate” Monday.

Mo’ Bettahs, in partnership with Savory Fund, now has 40 locations between Utah, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas.

Fans of Mo’ Bettah favor the restaurant for its island atmosphere and savory Hawaiian cuisine.

Ahead of this newest addition, Mo’ Bettahs in Farmington is also seeking enthusiastic people to join their team. Anyone interested in applying can do so in person or online.