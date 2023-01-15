UTAH (ABC4) — There are few individuals who shaped the future of the United States as profoundly as Martin Luther King Jr.

A leader in the Civil Rights Movement, he fought for equal rights for black people through nonviolent resistance and left a legacy of equality, justice and change. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an opportunity to honor him and what he fought for.

To avoid the very real possibility that this day of commemoration is diminished to just a day off, here is a list of activities to help you honor the life and legacy of a leader who changed our country.

Watch his speeches

King was an inspiring speaker. Many of his speeches are still available today. Take a few minutes out of your day to watch a speech or two and remember what he stood for. If you are short on time, try looking up some of King’s quotes as a reminder of his legacy.

Watch King’s most famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” by clicking here.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Serve in the community

King dedicated his life to creating a better world. We can continue his legacy today by striving to create better communities.

Thanksgiving Point is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16, where community members will join together to assemble food kits for families in need in our community.

More long-term service opportunities can be found using justserve.org or by doing a quick online search.

Attend a University of Utah’s MLK Week event

The University of Utah is taking the lead on celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a week full of activities in his honor. The list includes a rally and march on Monday afternoon, a revival chorus on Tuesday morning and night, multiple speeches virtually and on campus and a ‘Jubilee’ celebration on Friday, Jan. 20, with music, games and food.

To see the full list of events and details for participating, click on this link here.

Celebrate with your community

Martin Luther King Jr. was profoundly connected to his community, here are some opportunities to connect deeper with yours.

There is a free community breakfast, prayer and march in Ogden at the Marshall White Center on Monday. If you are not in Ogden or have kids who would rather draw than march, consider going to the family art activity event at the Urban Arts Gallery in Salt Lake City on Monday afternoon. The event starts with yoga and positive affirmation and leads to a creative workshop where families can make crafts that represent the world they want to live in.

Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, we hope these ideas help you celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a day of service, family and community.