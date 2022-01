Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference near Neffs Canyon, in Salt Lake City in 2020. Romney was named the winner of the Profile in Courage Award on Friday, for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. “I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it,” Romney told NBC’s “Today” show in an interview aired Friday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Senator Mitt Romney has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from Sen. Romney’s office says that he is asymptomatic and will be isolating and working from home for the recommended period of time.

Sen. Romney’s wife, Ann Romney, has tested negative.

Both the senator and his wife have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus.