Missouri man, ‘worried about health of dogs,’ arrested after entering Utah home

HENEFER, Utah (ABC4) – A Missouri man was arrested for trespassing into a Summit County home to take care of dogs he believed were in danger.

On Friday, 25-year-old Aaron Briscoe called authorities, saying he was at a home he believed to be abandoned as was worried about the health of some animals on the property.

Arresting documents say Briscoe attempted to get into the home and give some dogs water.

An arriving deputy says they met the homeowner, who arrived home while Briscoe was in the driveway, says Briscoe had let the dogs out of their kennel. He allegedly entered the garage and scooped dog food into a bowl to feed the dogs.

The homeowner, according to authorities, was visibly upset and “did state that [Briscoe’s] actions had scared her.”

Arresting documents say deputies attempted to interview Briscoe, but he declined to speak after he was read his Miranda rights.

The Summit County deputy says, after determining Briscoe’s “actions were reckless and that his presence on the property and in the premises caused fear for the safety of another.”

Briscoe was arrested for criminal trespassing and transported to the Summit County Jail.