Mission Rebuild Nepal to host benefit gala dinner for acid attack survivors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A benefit gala dinner being held this weekend will be helping Nepal Autism School as well as the Sheroes Hangouts.

Sheroes Hangouts is a project in India, whose goal is to prevent acid attacks on women, and spread awareness. The project is helping acid attack survivors with their medical treatments.

Sudeep Sharma, Anju Thapaliya and Jacqueline Azero joined ABC4 News at 4 p.m. to explain how the benefit gala will impact their community.

For more information visit http://missionrebuildnepal.com/pages/events/.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: