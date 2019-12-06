Missing West Valley woman last seen leaving her home on foot located

Update: Shortly after this article was posted police said Trina was located.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in West Valley are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 42-year-old woman last seen Thursday night.

They say Trina Mascorro left her home near 3100 South 2700 West on foot.

A surveillance photo shows Trina was wearing a green jacket, a teal blue shirt, and brighter blue sweat pants with gray shoes when she left. (see below)

Officers say she suffers from some mental health issues and can’t be on her own.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call the West Valley Police Dept. dispatch at 801-840-4000.

