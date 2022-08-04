BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing Utah woman was found lying on the road in Box Elder County on Wednesday night.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department says the 64-year-old woman was found in the middle of Willard Peak Road which is about one mile south of Mantua City.

The woman had been reported missing to Brigham City Police on the morning of July 26.

She later told authorities she had crashed her car down a 300-foot ravine and had been stranded inside her vehicle for five days afterward.

She eventually exited the car, crawled up the ravine and onto the roadway to seek help.

Emergency crews utilized ropes to rappel down the ravine to access the woman’s fallen vehicle.

Officials say the woman is expected to survive. Authorities are still investigating the events leading up to the crash.