TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman who has been missing for over a week has been found dead.

Authorities have confirmed the victim’s identity as Brooklyn Tyree, 23.

Tyree was last seen on May 3 and the suspect, Brandon Zipperle, was likely the last person to have seen her. Tyree is a mother of a seven-month-old son, Braxton, and was working as a caregiver for adults with special needs, according to the family’s attorney.

A Tooele County Attorney says Tyree’s body was discovered on May 6. Authorities have also confirmed the suspect, Zipperle, has been taken into custody. Officials say another suspect, Elizabeth Ludwig, 28, has also been arrested.

Authorities say Tyree’s body was found near the Five Mile Pass Recreational Area between Utah County and Tooele County.

Her body was reportedly discovered by a father and his son who spotted a “red clump” on the road. Upon closer inspection, officials say the body was wrapped inside a sleeping bag where Tyree appeared to have been shot in the head.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office says Tyree was supposed to meet up with friends in Tooele earlier in the week, but had not been heard from since.

Upon investigating, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) obtained video footage showing Zipperle picking up Tyree. The clothes Tyree was seen wearing in the footage were identical to the clothing seen on her body when it was found.

Location tracking data through Zipperle and Tyree’s mobile phones revealed both of them were in the Five Mile Pass area on May 3. During police questioning, Zipperle admitted to shooting Tyree, hiding her body and disposing of her personal belongings.

While investigating, authorities discovered Zipperle had a fiancé, Ludwig. While searching Zipperle’s home, police found a shoe belonging to Ludwig which had treadmarks that were similar to a footprint found at the crime scene.

When interviewing Ludwig, she admitted to assisting Zipperle with hiding Tyree’s body and disposing of her belongings.

Zipperle has been arrested on several charges before including aggravated assault and attempted theft.

In a Nov. 2021 incident, police say Zipperle allegedly assaulted a man at a Tooele campsite.

The victim told officers Zipperle had physically assaulted him and fired multiple gunshots in the air, with one shot aiming in his direction. The victim says Zipperle threatened him further saying, “Imma put a bullet in your head.”

When the victim went to grab a reportedly unloaded shotgun to “feel safe” he claims Zipperle told him, “Put the gun down or imma bury you,” while pointing a 9mm handgun at him.

As the victim was walking away, he says Zipperle began assaulting him and “stomped on his head and ribs” while he was on the ground.

Zipperle has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for murder and obstruction of justice. Ludwig has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for obstruction of justice.

