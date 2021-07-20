MISSING: West Bountiful Police search for teen last seen Monday

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Police in Davis County are searching for a missing teenager last seen Monday.

According to West Bountiful Police, 15-year-old Nathan Suarez was with family members at Farmington Station when he became upset and ran from them.

He was last seen Monday in the Farmington Station parking lot.

Nathan is described as 5’7″ and weighing about 140 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair and eyes.

Police say Nathan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, a silver chain around his neck, and a black backpack. He also has a Bob Ross skateboard.

If you have any information about Nathan’s whereabouts, you are asked to call West Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000.