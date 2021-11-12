Missing teen from Las Vegas may be in Colorado, police say

NATURITA, Colo. (ABC4) – Police are asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who may be near the Utah-Colorado border.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Alize Rose Hannigan was last seen in their city on November 7.

Alize is believed to have ties to the Naturita, Colorado, area. Naturia is about 80 miles south-southeast of Moab, Utah.

Hannigan, pictured above, is about 5’4″ and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Alize’s location, you are asked to call Las Vegas Police at (702) 828-3111 or (702) 828-2907, or e-mail missingpersons@lvmpd.com.