ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing St. George man has been found dead in a Nevada state park.

According to St. George News, Peter Droste, 63, was first reported missing on Feb. 9, 2022 to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department in Nevada.

At the time, he was last spotted near the Moapa Valley area around 10 a.m. the day before he disappeared.

Officials say Droste was “possibly in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” at the time of disappearance.

On March 9, 2022, Droste’s body was discovered in the Valley of Fire State Park. The park is located about 45 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Local medical examiners conducted an autopsy that revealed Droste had died of hypothermia. He also had a significant cardiac condition but it was ultimately his exposure to outdoor elements that caused his demise.

Authorities are ruling his death as accidental at this time.