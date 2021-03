SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are asking for helping locating a boy last seen on Monday.

Police say 10-year-old Dieudonne Legoto was last seen at around 4 p.m. on March 30.

Dieudonne was seen riding a blue scooter and wearing blue tennis shoes, black pants, and a red hoodie with a shark’s mouth around the hood.

Police say Dieudonne has experience using mass transit.

If you see Dieudonne, contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000, case 21-53094.