BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – The body of a missing 37-year-old skier, identified as Devon O’Connell, has been found after an overnight search on Tuesday morning.

O’Connell was reportedly found just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 13 in a “cluster of trees” just off Sensation ski run at Solitude Moutain Resort. The Unified Police Department said O’Connell was a very advanced skier and was wearing his helmet.

UPD told ABC4 O’Connell, a local Utahn, went to Solitude with a friend on Monday morning to ski. O’Connell went to do one last run by himself after his friend had left around 10:30 a.m. He was last seen on the run around noon. His family reportedly expected him to be back about two hours later, around 2 p.m.

Multiple search and rescue teams searched the area starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday night after Solitude Mountain Resort Ski Patrol was alerted, but due to harsh conditions, the search was paused around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Rescue teams resumed their search at about 7 a.m. and O’Connell’s body was found about an hour later.

“This right now appears to be a tragic, unfortunate situation,” said Sgt. Melody Cutler of the Unified Police Department. “Darkness is very difficult. You add the freezing temperatures and it makes things really difficult and dangerous for rescuers.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office is currently investigating the exact cause of death.