MISSING: Police searching for teenager last seen in early September

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in southern Utah are searching for a soon-to-be 18-year-old last seen in early September.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, St. George Police say Abigale Tolbert, turning 18 on October 21, was last seen on September 3. Authorities say she ran away from her foster home.

“We realize there is time between when she went missing and this post, but that is not due to inaction,” St. George Police say.

Abigale is described as 5’3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities do not have any clothing description or further details about her.

If you have any information about Abigale or her whereabouts, you are asked to contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 21P022783 or 911.

