UPDATE: Missing man in Magna located

Dewy Richardson has since been located by Utah police officials and is now lodged in safe quarters.

ORIGINAL STORY: MISSING: Police search for endangered man in Magna

Feb 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM MST

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Police Department is searching for Dewy Richardson.

The 38-year-old man suffers from cognitive issues and functions at the rate of an eight-year-old.

Richardson was last seen in the area of 2900 S 7900 W wearing a black puffy coat or hoodie and black pants.

Richardson stands at 6’2” and is heavy set. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

If you have any information on Richardson’s whereabouts please call the Utah Police Department at (801) 840-4000.