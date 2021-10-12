MISSING: Police looking for man last seen at Price trailer park

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – Police in central Utah are continuing to search for a missing man last seen on Friday.

Price Police say Guadalupe (Lupe) Molinar was last known to be at Indian Hills Trailer Park in Price on Friday, October 8.

Lupe is believed to be on foot but struggles to walk. He left his phone behind and may be struggling with mental illness, police say, adding he has recently shown signs of dementia.

If you have seen Lupe anytime since Friday, Price Police ask you to call dispatch at 435-637-0890.