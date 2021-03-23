MISSING: Orem Police searching for 7-year-old girl, last seen Monday

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Orem Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a missing 7-year-old last seen Monday night.

According to the advisory, 7-year-old Jocelyn Cortes was last seen at around 5 p.m. Monday at Classic Skating with family members.

Police say they have identified the first suspect as Jocelyn’s grandmother, 63-year-old Ivonne Cerda San Martin, who is 5’3″ tall, weighing about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

A second suspect has been identified as Jocelyn’s aunt, 24-year-old Paola Bayon. She is described as 5’4″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds. Bayon has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jocelyn was last seen wearing black/pink leggings, glitter shoes, and a pink jacket with a leopard hood. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3’6″ tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Orem Police say the suspect was driving a silver 2000 Ford Mustand with license plate F260BY. Orem Police say it is unknown where they are traveling.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jocelyn, the vehicle, or the suspects, you’re asked to contact Orem Police Department Dispatch at 801-229-7070.