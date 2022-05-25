ELKO, Nevada (ABC4) – Officials say a teen who has been reported missing out of Elko County, Nevada may have possibly traveled to Salt Lake City.

15-year-old Anya McKenzie of Elko, Nevada, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. She was last seen at her home in Spring Creek, Nevada Monday night.



Courtesy: Elko County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say McKenzie does not have her cell phone with her and may have possibly traveled to Ely, Nevada, or Salt Lake City.

McKenzie is 5’5 and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding McKenzie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office at 775-738-3421, or by submitting a tip using the Elko County Sheriff’s Office App.