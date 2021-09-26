Missing Navajo woman returns home safely after over a year

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A New Mexico woman who went missing back in September 2020 has safely returned home on Saturday, according to the Navajo Police Department.

The New Mexico woman, 29-year-old Kayla Blackbird, was missing for over a year, before her family contacted the Navajo Police Department in Shiprock, New Mexico when Blackbird arrived home.

Police visited the Blackbird home to confirm the woman’s presence. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Navajo PD in Blackbird’s search and was also contacted by the family regarding Blackbird’s safe return.

At the time of her disappearance, police believed she was endangered. There were no details regarding the circumstances around Blackbird’s return.

The woman’s family says they are grateful for her return and are asking for privacy during this time.