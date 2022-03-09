ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing seven-year-old Missouri girl, Piper Ivy Johnson, has been located in St. George, Utah on Wednesday.

The child has been reported safe and her mother, 35-year-old Valerie Jean Baker, has been taken into custody.

Baker, out of Lake St. Louis, was charged with Interference with Custody and Assault 4th degree. It is alleged that on Monday, March 7, Baker appeared at a previously scheduled supervised visit with her children and physically forced her youngest child into her car, fleeing the scene at a fast speed.

The Department of Social Services Children’s Division had court ordered legal custody of both of Baker’s children.