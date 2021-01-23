Missing man discovered stranded in Iron County Desert, Saturday

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An elderly man who was reported missing, was located in the middle of an Iron County desert.

On January 23, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office shares the story of a heroic rescue, that saved the life of a man stranded in the lonely Iron County desert, earlier this week.

According to officials, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office was called to locate a 77-year-old man who had not returned home following his knee replacement surgery.

Officials say that it was believed the man was headed in the direction of the Pinto Springs area in North-Western Iron County.

“Due to the overnight freezing temperatures and the man not checking into his hotel his family grew concerned for his safety,” writes the office.

A search for the man then quickly took place; recruiting assistance from Southern Utah University Aviation.

Officials were able to locate the missing man hours later in a remote Iron County area.

“The aircrew located the male who had driven off the main road onto a more remote road and had a dead [car] battery,” the team shares.

After this discovery, aircrews immediately directed deputies to his location.

“The man stated he knew he would not have survived another night had no one located him,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office adds.