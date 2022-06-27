SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dylan Round’s family is now offering a $100,000 reward for information that can lead to his whereabouts.

Candice Cooley, Dylan’s mother confirmed the reward. It was posted on the official Find Dylan Rounds Facebook page.

Rounds disappeared nearly a month ago. He operated a farm near the town of Lucin in western Box Elder County.

He was last heard from on May 28 when he called his grandmother. His mother is growing frustrated with the lack of progress.

“Stuff like this doesn’t happen without people knowing,” said Candice Cooley. “They’re just not talking. Somebody tell us something. We have no direction right now.”

On Memorial Day weekend, his family arrived at the farm. They found his truck. It hadn’t been moved but his mother found it odd that it had been power washed.

His boots were found a short distance from the farm property and they’re now being analyzed. Box Elder Sheriff’s Department is now treating this as a missing person/criminal investigation, but there is no information as to why it is now being treated as a criminal investigation.

Cooley believes it’s the information they uncovered from the outset. She also said the FBI has joined the investigation.

“Somebody is finally listening to what Justin and I had to say,” she said.

The family increased its reward from $20,000 to $100,000. They’re seeking any information that can lead them to Dylan and to hold those responsible for his disappearance. A private investigator believes something bad has happened to Dylan.

“Something of a foul play has happened to Dylan,” said Jason Jensen. “There’s no reason (for him to disappear). He was excited to be farming there. His crop was about to come to fruition for the first time. So he was excited.”

There was a man who was bloody and asked Dylan for a ride. It was days before his disappearance. His mother said she doesn’t think he had anything to do with his disappearance. It’s unknown if authorities have cleared this man.

He is currently being held in the Davis County Jail on unrelated charges. He’s a fugitive from Montana.

But Jensen said it’s too early to cross this person off.

“Unless they (law enforcement) can prove this individual had nothing to do with this,” Jensen said.

Authorities in Box Elder County did not return calls from ABC4. Meanwhile, Dylan’s mom hopes the reward can lead to the tip they need.

“Somebody knows and it’s more than one somebody,” she said. “I think it’s multiple people that know what happened to Dylan, but nobody’s talking.”

Anyone with information about Dylan’s disappearance is urged to contact the family through their Facebook page. The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department also has a Facebook page.