Missing In Utah: $10,000 reward offered for missing Tooele man

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There has been no sign of Rick Morris.

The Tooele man disappeared in June and his family has yet to find anything that will help locate him.

Now, the Utah Cold Case Coalition is stepping in and offering a $10,000 reward in hopes someone has that information that can bring the Morris family closure.

“We normally don’t do this for a case that is a few months old,” said coalition co-founder Karra Porter. “But we don’t want this to turn into a cold case.”

The reward comes from several donors who want to help solve the case, according to Porter.

Last June, Morris who is diabetic and had a low sugar count when he was last seen, disappeared after leaving his Tooele home.

“But exercise does decrease your blood sugar as well,” said Mariah Morris, his sister. “So if he went out to a walk and his blood sugar went down again, he would have been disoriented pretty soon after leaving.”

In June, authorities and local volunteers looked for the 32-year-old, but there was no sign of him. His sister said when Rick gets tired, he looks for a place to sleep.

“So we’re asking everybody in Tooele county to check their campers, their sheds, their RV’s on their property,” Morris said. “Anything where someone could go in and hide or sleep.”

Saturday, the Destiny Search Project will host search efforts beginning at 8 a.m. Volunteers can join at any part of the day according to Porter. Anyone who wants to volunteer is urged to meet at the Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Tooele, located at 1030 South 900 West.

“We want to get the word out to anybody that can come,” said Michelle Palmer, private investigator who has been helping the family. “If they’re limited in what they can do, there’s other ways that they can help out, like the command center or neighborhood canvassing.”

With winter setting in, Morris said this may be the final search for 2021.

“That’s why we’re doing this big search on Saturday before any snow hits,” Morris said.

Porter said the family knows the reality of Morris’ disappearance and are braced for the worst.

“In this case, I think the family is realistic that things may not turn out well,” Porter said. But they need to know what happened. They need to know where Rick is. Even if it is sad news, they need to know.” Porter said anyone with information can call their 24/7 tip line at the Utah Cold Case Coalition.