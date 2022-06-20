REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Police are searching for an Idaho teen who has reportedly been missing since June 16.

Halle “Snow” Smith, 16, is considered missing and endangered according to the Rexburg Police Department.

Courtesy: Brenda Eastman Smith

Police are also searching for 19-year-old Joshua Benson, who Smith was last seen with. Benson is driving a signed stolen maroon and tan 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara with temporary plates 1M 8879U.

Courtesy: Brenda Eastman Smith

The duo left Rexburg, Idaho together in the early hours of June 16 and are believed to have last been in the Inkom, Idaho area, and most likely headed south.

Benson is wanted in questioning with harboring a runaway, vehicle theft, violation of no-contact order, and other pending criminal charges.

Police say Smith was in a “state of crisis” when she left

Police believe Smith and Benson are possibly in the following locations:

Payson, Utah

Las Vegas, Nevada

Arizona

Southern California

Smith is described as a white woman with blonde hair. She is 5’2 and weighs 120 pounds.