Missing hunters found; Brigham City woman recounts similar experience

CORINNE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two Utah men reported missing Sunday were found safe, following search and rescue efforts to locate the men in Western Box Elder County and Elko County, Nevada.

Chad Strain and Lee Peters – who are Weber County residents – left early Saturday morning to hunt rabbits near Promontory, and when they didn’t have any luck, the men told their wives they were continuing west toward Montello, Nevada, according to Strain’s wife.

Strain and Peters did not return home Saturday night and search efforts began Sunday.

Monday evening, Strain and Peters were found safe near Granite Creek Reservoir, according to Box Elder County Deputy Chief Dale Ward.

Ward told ABC4 News during their search with Elko County Sheriff’s Department, the last known location of the men’s cell phones pinged northeast of Montello.

Ward said it’s not uncommon his department receives reports of missing, lost or stuck persons in the area.

“We’re at the product of the weather. We’ve had unseasonably warm temperatures, but we’ve had a lot of moisture,” Ward said. “And people don’t understand how bottomless the mud gets out in the west part of the county.”

Box Elder County resident, Michelle Richan, told ABC4 News when she learned about Strain and Peters disappearance, it took her back to when she found herself stuck in West Box Elder County for a week before she was found.

“You figure desert, wintertime. It gets really cold at night. I mean really cold out there at nighttime,” Richan said.

She said she survived due to her preparedness and knowing basic survival skills.

“I still had gas in my car, but I lost the battery in my car, it died. So, that’s where I had my issues,” Richan said.

Michell said she’s grateful she was prepared for the unimaginable, and now encourages the public to be prepared for anything to happen.

