Missing Goshen man found dead near Elberta

68-year-old Edward Dale Reynolds was last seen on Thursday, May 16th

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 04:05 AM MDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 09:09 PM MDT

ELBERTA, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 68-year-old Goshen man, missing since May 16th, has been found dead a few miles south of Elberta.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, says a woman feeding horses on some property along Tunnel Road, found Edward Dale Reynolds near some corrals shortly after 5:00 PM on Wednesday.

Reynolds had last been seen leaving his home shortly after 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 16th, and an all out search for him went on for two days after his truck was found in a remote area of Southwest Utah County, eight miles south of Elberta.

Sgt. Cannon says the spot where Reynolds' body was found is about five miles north of where his truck was found. Cannon says that area had not yet been searched.

Reynolds' body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Taylorsville.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with funeral expenses

 

