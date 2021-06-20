MISSING FOR 10 YEARS: Army offers reward to find Utah soldier in Tooele

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The United States Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a reward up to $25,000 to anyone who helps find a missing Utah soldier.

According to officials, Army CID is seeking information leading to the discovery of SPC Joseph Michael Bushling. Authorities say, Bushling is believed to have gone missing near Buckhorn Canyon and Rainbow Mine Road in Tooele County on May 8, 2011.

(Army Criminal Investigation Command)

Officers describe Bushling as a white male, with brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a light colored t-shirt and flip flops.

Those who help provide information leading to finding SPC Bushling, will be rewarded up to $25,000.

Anyone having information regarding this case should contact the Fort Carson CID Office at (719) 526-3991 or visit the CID website.