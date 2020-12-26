Missing Duchesne person found crashed in ravine, shoots rifle to call for help

UTAH (ABC4) – A missing Duchesne County man was found crashed in a ravine after he shot his rifle in the air multiple times to call for help.

According to the Department of Public Safety, on December 25, a Duchesne County resident was reported missing at 10:00 a.m.

The resident was later discovered when officers arrived on scene of a crash near SR-208, mile marker 8.

Officials determine the man’s vehicle ran off the road and came to rest approximately 50 feet west of the highway, and then down a 60-foot ravine embankment.

The driver suffering incapacitating injuries stayed in the vehicle until 2:00 p.m. when a local resident witness was in the area, shooting skeet.

The driver heard the witness and used his own rifle accompanied by verbal calls for help to gain the attention of the witness.

The witness heard additional gunshots and the calls for help and followed the sounds until he located the crashed vehicle.

After locating the vehicle, he contacted Central dispatch and they notified EMS and the Utah Highway Patrol.

Fire, EMS, and law enforcement used safety ropes to scale down the ravine to get to the injured driver.

The driver was then life-flighted to the University of Utah for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update the story as more develops.