Missing camper in Daggett County left behind note

DAGGETT COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A man who went camping at the end the beginning of the month has vanished, police say.

Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said the sheriff’s office got the call on the evening of April 4th that no one had been in touch with 44-year-old Leonard Corby “Corb” Fisher since March 31st or April 1st; he was last seen camping in the Brown’s Park Area.

Sheriff Bailey said deputies responded the next morning and found his campsite, truck that he was using, and other property. They also found a note.

“A note was found as well, stating that the truck would not start. The truck, however, was found to be in working condition,” Sheriff Bailey stated.

Authorities searched the area for several hours with the help of a helicopter crew, but they did not find Fisher.

“Due to current issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s limited resources, the active search for Fisher was called off,” Sheriff Bailey said.

Anyone who has had contact with Fisher after March 31 or April 1, or anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office at 435-784-3255 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222.

