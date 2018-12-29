Missing Bountiful teen found safe

Bountiful Police

UPDATE: As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Bountiful Police said Wyatt has been found safe.

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police in Bountiful are asking for help in locating a missing, endangered 13-year-old boy.

Wyatt Reynolds was last seen Friday night around 8:20 p.m. when he left from a friends house near his residence and was headed home. Wyatt was supposed to be home by 10:30. When he did not return, and a few hours had passed, his family contacted Bountiful City Police to report him as a runaway.

Wyatt was not dressed for the weather and police are now asking the public for help.

Wyatt is described as a white male with blond hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black and white pants, a maroon Under Armour hoodie, black Levi sneakers and a multi-colored beanie. He also had with him his skateboard which has a yellow bear cutout and the bottom has rainbow colors with a pineapple.