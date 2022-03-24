HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A missing at-risk Herriman 9-year-old has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: MISSING: At-risk Herriman 9-year-old

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is searching for a missing, at-risk child.

Police say 9-year-old Blayr left her home on Venetia Street on the morning of March 24. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans, and is possibly on rollerblades wearing a pink helmet.

If you have any information on Blayr’s whereabouts, contact the Herriman Police Department at 801-840-4000.