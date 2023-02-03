WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing girl from Arizona has been located and rescued from a man’s basement in West Valley City, said the Utah Attorney General’s office.

Agents with Utah’s Division of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) reported receiving information from Arizona about the missing girl and a possible connection to the suspect, Jordan Sorenson, on Jan. 31.

An investigation was reportedly launched in coordination with the Utah Attorney General’s human trafficking unit leading investigators to Sorenson at his work. Sorenson was taken to his West Valley home where a search was conducted, leading to the discovery of the missing girl in his basement.

Sorenson has been taken into custody and is now facing criminal charges with the AG’s human trafficking unit as well as probation violations. According to the AG’s office, Sorenson was already on probation and listed on Utah’s sex offender registry after he had been convicted of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult in June 2020.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our agents and cooperation with the Attorney General’s investigators and West Valley City Police Department, this young woman was found safe,” said Director of AP&P Dan Blanchard. “This is one of the many roles agents take every day to help keep our communities safe. We are grateful for the response and professionalism of these officers. Agents act on a number of tips every day, and in this situation, they helped locate this girl.”

Arizona officials were notified the girl had been found safe. She has been taken into the care of a victim’s advocate from the AG’s office until she can be reunited with her family.