PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students at Provo Peaks Elementary School had a visitor stop by their school on Friday.

Dexonna Talbot, also known as Miss Utah, spoke to a diverse gym full of students during a schoolwide assembly at Provo Peaks.

She shared her service platform, addressed the importance of schools implementing strategies to include others who are of a different background.

Following the assembly, Talbot took some time to visit a few of the special education classrooms at the school.