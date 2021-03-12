Miss Murray hosts Soles4Souls shoe drive

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Miss Murray 2021, Kyleigh Cooper, is running a shoe drive for Soles4Souls.

Soles4Souls is an organization that provides disaster relief, fights poverty and protect the environment by repurposing the shoes. Officials say the shoe drive will be ongoing until April 23.

Miss Murray says her goal is to collect 1000 pairs of shoes by the end of the drive.

For more information about where and how to donate email those who are willing to donate may contact her at missmurray2021@gmail.com.