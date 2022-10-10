IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rock slide led to a boulder smashing into the roof of a Toyota Tacoma and damaging a Ford Fusion in Cedar Canyon Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the rockslide happened above SR-14 between mile post 8 and 9 in Iron County.

The boulder reportedly came from the south side of the road, causing severe damage to an eastbound Tacoma.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

Miraculously, police say no one was injured in the incident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A westbound Fusion was also impacted, however there were reportedly no injuries to the occupants of that vehicle either.

No further information is currently available.