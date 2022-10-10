IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A rock slide led to a boulder smashing into the roof of a Toyota Tacoma and damaging a Ford Fusion in Cedar Canyon Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Authorities say the rockslide happened above SR-14 between mile post 8 and 9 in Iron County.
The boulder reportedly came from the south side of the road, causing severe damage to an eastbound Tacoma.
Miraculously, police say no one was injured in the incident.
A westbound Fusion was also impacted, however there were reportedly no injuries to the occupants of that vehicle either.
No further information is currently available.