Minority Mental Health Services

(ABC4 NEWS) – Hispanic and Latino communities experience health disparities at higher rates than non-Latino Whites. Suicide is the 12th the leading cause of death for Hispanics of all ages and the 3rd leading cause of death for Hispanic males ages 15 to 34. Among all Hispanics, most reported suicide attempts occurred before age 18.

A Youth Risk Behavior Survey of high school students reported that Hispanic high school students report higher rates of suicidal behaviors than non-Hispanic high school students, and Hispanic female students rate higher than both non-Hispanic students and Hispanic male students. The yearly nationally representative survey from the CDC reported the same findings. Latinx/ Hispanic students reported 11.3% compared to their white schoolmates (6.8%)and Latinx/ Hispanic women reported 15.1%.

Similar statistics exist in Utah, where suicide attempts in Utah are higher among Hispanic youths’ grades 9-12 than among their white counterparts (10.2% compared to 6.2%). Cultural characteristics of the Latinx population are related to risk and protective factors. Among others, research has shown that significant risk factors among Hispanic populations are alcohol, access to mental health services, acculturation stress, and family conflict, social alienation, and discrimination.

For access to behavioral health services, visit latinobehavioral.org