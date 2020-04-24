Minority legislators announce program to address COVID-19 in underserved communities

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah’s six ethnic minority legislators announced a COVID-19 Response for Underserved Communities with the Utah Department of Health- Office of Health Disparities Reduction and University of Utah Health on Friday, according to a statement.

Senators Luz Escamilla and Jani Iwamoto, and Representatives Angela Romero, Karen Kwan, Mark Wheatley, and Sandra Hollins have been working over the past few weeks with public health officials and policy makers to advocate for such actions to be taken.

The program, set to launch next week, will employ Community Health Workers through the Utah Department of Health to provide testing, education about the virus, and ensure compliance.

“Successfully combating this pandemic requires testing people in ways that are accessible to them,” said Rep. Kwan. “We need to ensure that diverse households with a COVID-19 diagnosis have housing and food stability to be able to adhere to quarantine guidelines.”

According to Utah COVID-19 surveillance data, over 40 percent of Utah’s coronavirus cases are among those in minority communities. Specifically, the rate of the virus among Hispanic/Latinos makes up about one-third of the cases even though the demographic makes up less than 14 percent of the population in Utah.

“The disparities facing Utah’s underserved communities pose a threat to all our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” stated Sen. Escamilla. “I appreciate the understanding and commitment to addressing these issues expressed by Sen. Jerry Stevenson, Rep. Mike Shultz, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, as well as officials within Gov. Herbert’s Administration. Working together, we can make real strides towards ending this crisis.”

