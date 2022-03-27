Pleasant Grove, Utah (ABC4) – The Pleasant Grove City Fire Department were dispatched to a fire Saturday evening. The fire burned a quarter acre of land.

After investigating the cause of the fire, officials determined it was started by a minor playing with flint and steel.

Courtesy of Pleasant Grove City Fire Department

Pleasant Grove fire officials want to remind residents that vegetation is already dry and wildfires can quickly spread even in the spring.

Lone Peak Fire Department and American Fork Fire Department assisted Pleasant Grove Fire Department in extinguishing the fire.