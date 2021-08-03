‘Minor setback’: Students react to Bingham High School delayed opening

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — COVID-19 is causing more setbacks to our local high schools.

Bingham High School announced it’ll be opening two weeks later than usual because of supply chain issues and a lack of labor.

The 46-year-old high school is undergoing its largest renovations in school history

All in all, it’ll take six years and cost $38 million.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed them down, but students said it’s not a big deal.

“It’s not the way we hoped to start the new school year,” said Jordan School District communications director Sandy Riesgraf. “But we have to be flexible and these are the cards we are being dealt right now and the number one priority is safety for students in the school.”

“I love Bingham,” said Bingham High School student body president Carson Day. “Bingham is our home and students love Bingham.”

The school will be held online at the start of the year for at least two weeks while several classrooms are being renovated, carpets, and the air conditioning are replaced, and better lighting is installed.

“Nobody really wants to be online, but ya know, this is something we have done before,” said Day. “We have done online school with COVID.”

Day said the silver lining is students are used to this.

COVID caused complications, but students added they are ready to walk into what will feel like a brand new school.

“If there are any students watching, I just want them to know that we can’t give up, you know, this is not the end of the world,” said Day. “It’s just a minor setback.”

This is just phase three of five in the renovation process at Bingham High School.

No timetable yet for future projects.