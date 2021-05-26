Minor earthquake reported near Circleville

SPRY, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel it?

A 3.6 magnitude minor earthquake was reported about four miles north northwest of Spry at around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

This is the largest earthquake reported in Utah over the last two weeks. Prior to this, a 3.23 magnitude quake was recorded about 11 miles east of Providence, near the Cache National Forest.

Utah recently reached an earthquake milestone – for the first time since March 2020, Utah experienced no aftershocks from the Magna sequence.

In late March this year, an energetic earthquake swarm was occurring south of Milford.

UUSS officials took to Twitter, saying an earthquake swarm is an earthquake sequence with no clear mainshock. Earthquake swarms are often associated with fluids or in areas of weak crust.

The swarm is unlike Magna’s March 2020 sequence where the largest earthquake occurred first, followed by aftershocks with magnitudes distinctly smaller than the mainshock.