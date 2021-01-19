Minor airlifted after sliding onto knife in Green Canyon

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A minor was airlifted after reportedly sliding down a hill onto a knife he and another minor had been searching for.

Monday night, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with the North Park Police Department, were investigating a knife wound of a minor that occurred in Green Canyon.

Tuesday morning, after an investigation, authorities determined two minors were off-trail hiking when a large knife they were using to cut through brush became lost.

The minors attempted to locate the knife and, in doing so, slid down a hill on their backsides, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the minors slid onto the knife, causing significant injuries.

Authorities say the other minor was able to call for help. Due to the tricky location they were in, two helicopters were dispatched to help locate and rescue the injured minor.

One helicopter was able to locate and hoist the minor to the entrance of the canyon. Crews were able to stabilize the minor in a waiting ambulance.

He was then flown to Salt Lake City for additional medical care. No other information is available at this time.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if you plan on going off-trail hiking, make sure you have proper equipment, check the existing and future weather conditions, have an emergency plan, and make sure you are current in first aid and Stop the Bleed training.