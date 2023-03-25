Snow piles up alongside the I-15 making for difficult driving conditions. (Courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Highway Patrol said there were over 200 “reportable” crashes yesterday, Mar. 24, from winter conditions, including a 19-car pile-up and a Mini Cooper that slid under a semi-truck.

Yesterday’s winter storm created difficult conditions on the road, causing over 200 crashes, not including cars that spun off the road without any damages. The largest crash included 17 cars and 2 semi trucks on I-15 near the Legacy overpass in Farmington, according to UHP.

Officials say the crash started with one car sliding on ice with others piling up behind it. While there were no fatalities or critical injuries from the crash, five people received treatment for minor injuries, such as a broken leg and a minor head injury.

Another crash took place on I-15 near 14000 southbound as the driver of a Mini Cooper slid underneath a semi-truck, according to officials. Authorities arrived and extracted the driver and vehicle. Fortunately, she was able to exit her vehicle with only minor injuries.

This winter has surpassed state records for total snowpack, making it one of the snowiest winters in Utah’s recorded history. DPS has repeatedly reminded drivers to slow down and leave more space between vehicles in order to avoid crashes in winter conditions.

